Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale says he goes to toilet once in 24 hours, finds it 'boring'; Rakhi Sawant is shocked

On Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Abhijit Bichukale revealed that he does not eat much food throughout the day. He also claimed that the reason for it is so that he does not have to go to the washroom more than once a day.

In a promo video shared online by Colors, Rakhi Sawant and Abhijit Bichukale were seen walking towards the bathroom area in the Bigg Boss 15 house as he said, “24 ghante me ek baar hi jata hoon (I go only once in 24 hours).”

A shocked Rakhi Sawant wondered, “Toilet jaana? Aapko toilet jaana boring lagta hai (Going to the toilet? Do you find it boring)?” Abhijit responded, “Haan, khana hi nahi, bhai (I won’t eat).” Rakhi then asked him, “Baas aata, isliye (Is it because of the smell)?” Abhijit said yes as he walked away.

Rakhi was astonished as she was seen talking to herself and saying, “Toilet jaane ke liye boring hota hai isliye khana nahi khaega (He won’t eat because he finds going to the toilet boring)!”

Abhijit Bichukale entered Bigg Boss 15 as the fifth VIP earlier this week. The other four VIPs – Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh – started their journey on the show last week.

During his introduction sequence on the show, Abhijit had said that he is an artist, writer, poet, singer, and a ‘composition maker’. He even said he could also become the prime minister one day, leaving host Salman Khan with a rather annoyed look on his face.

Abhijit has earlier participated in the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. In 2019, he was arrested from the Bigg Boss house in connection with a cheque bounce case. He was also kept in judicial custody in an extortion case.