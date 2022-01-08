Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan blasts Abhijit Bichukale for abusing, says ‘ghar mein aake maar ke jaunga’. Watch

Salman Khan lost his cool at Abhijit Bichukale for using abusive language on Bigg Boss 15, a new promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode revealed. Salman warned Abhijit, threatening to evict him mid-week and drag him out by the hair if he does not change his behaviour.

“Yeh jo aapne gandi gandi gaaliyaan di thi, koi doosra aapke parivaar ko de toh aapko kaisa lagega? Yeh warning de raha hoon, mid-week aake nikaal ke jaunga yahaan se, baal pakad ke (How would you like it if someone used the same abusive language you used but on your family? I am warning you, I will come here mid-week and throw you out, dragging you by the hair),” Salman said.

As Abhijit asked if he could speak, Salman angrily replied, “Tu bolega, main ghar mein aake tereko maar ke jaunga (If you speak, I will enter the house and beat you up).” Abhijit took offence to Salman’s comments and declared, “Bhaad mein gaya aapka show (To hell with your show)!” He walked towards the exit gate and asked Bigg Boss to open the door, expressing his intention to leave.

Salman also reprimanded Karan Kundrra and said that he never prioritised Tejasswi Prakash, despite being her ‘boyfriend’. “Take a f***ing stand, be a f***ing man,” Salman said, as Tejasswi broke down.

The promo also showed a ‘panel’, including Geeta Kapur, Kashmera Shah, Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin grilling the contestants. Divya got into a war of words with Shamita Shetty, telling her that if she did not change her attitude, she would not win the show even if she participated for four more seasons. “Tere permission ki zaroorat nahi hai (I don’t need your permission),” Shamita snapped in response.

In the video, Salman could also be seen announcing the verdict on Umar Riaz, who got physically aggressive with Pratik Sehajpal. It is speculated that he has been evicted from the show.

