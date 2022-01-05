Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bichukale 'dheet', he replies, 'PM se milna hai, I won't lose my style'

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, the housemates will be seen throwing allegations against other each other. In the new promo clip, Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bichukale “dheet (stubborn)” and his reply will surely crack you up.

On Wednesday, Colors TV Instagram handle shared a promo video from the upcoming episode. The video starts with Shamita saying, “Mere hisab se yeh bohot he dheet hain (According to me, he is very stubborn)." Abhijit then takes out his hand and starts counting his qualities on his fingers. He says, “I am humble, I am down-to-earth.” Pratik then interrupts: “Aray aapko batana hai ki aap dheet kyun nahi ho (You have to explain that you are not stubborn).”

Abhijit then yells, “Aray wahi baat mein bol raha hun (That's what I am saying)." He then continues, “I am innocent.” Shamita then interrupts him “Aapne topic ko samjha hai (Did you understand the topic)?” Abhijit then replies, “Pradhan Mantri ji se milna hai. Jo bhi meri style hai mein nahi chodunga (I have to meet the Prime Minister of the country, I am not going to change my style).” Karan Kundrra then laughs and says, “Matlab aap dheet ho (That means you are stubborn)." After this, all the contestants burst into laughter.

Read More: Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale picks up bottle to hit Devoleena Bhattacharjee as she says he should be spat on. Watch

Recently, television actors Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta, Vishal Singh and Akansha Puri entered the show as wild card contestants to earn their ticket to the finale. The finale episode will air on January 16, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON