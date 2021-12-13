Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan remembers ‘irreplaceable’ Sidharth Shukla on birth anniversary, says ‘left too soon, miss you’

Salman Khan paid a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar. Talking about the Bigg Boss 13 winner, Salman also dedicated the episode to him.

Salman Khan started the episode with an ode to Bigg Boss 13 winner. As soon as he came on the stage, he said, “Aaj Bigg Boss ke us winner ka birthday hai jo humare saath nahi rahe. (Today is the birthday of the Bigg Boss winner who is no longer with us).” Viewers were then shown a montage of various moments from Sidharth Shukla’s journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Salman added, “The irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla.”

Salman Khan also said, “You left us too soon buddy. Missing you, and wishing you on this very special day. Aur aaj ka episode aapke naam (I dedicate today’s episode to you).”

Sidharth Shukla died after a cardiac arrest in September this year. After winning the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Sidharth made appearances on the show in the following seasons. In Bigg Boss 14, he participated as a ‘senior’ and he was also a guest on Bigg Boss OTT.

Sidharth Shukla held a degree in interior designing and started his showbiz journey with modelling. In 2004, he was the runner-up in Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest. He then featured in music videos and began working in advertisements. In 2008, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.

Shehnaaz Gill posted an image of Sidharth Shukla on Instagram to mark his birthday on Sunday. She edited the photo to add angel-like wings on Sidharth and the background was lit with lights all around with a beam of light was falling on him. Shehnaaz, who was very close to Sidharth, simply shared it with a heart emoji.

Having met on Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill grew close to each other. Though they never officially acknowledged their relationship, they were often spotted together. After Bigg Boss 13, the duo appeared together on reality shows such as Dance Deewane 3. They also featured in music videos of Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.