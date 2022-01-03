Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz attacks Pratik Sehajpal during a task, Bigg Boss announces 'penalty', fan asks 'Is he evicted?'

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, the contestants will be seen performing a task during which Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal get into a fight. In the promo shared by Colors TV's Instagram handle on Monday, Umar is seen pushing Pratik during a task.

In the video, Bigg Boss 15 housemates can be seen doing a task where they are supposed to move the people, from the other team, from their position. In the video, Pratik and Rakhi Sawant can be seen throwing a bucket full of water at Umar's close friend Rashami Desai. After this, Umar loses his cool and attacks Pratik, making him fall to the ground.

After this, the video jumps to the point where Bigg Boss can be heard saying, “Bigg Boss ke ghar mein hinsa par kadi pabandi hai. Show ke chaudhave hafte mein pohoch kar, show ki maryada ko barkarar rakhte huye iss anuchit vyavahar pe rok laga di jaye. Bigg Boss Umar ko iss ghar se… (There are strict rules regarding physical violence in the Bigg Boss house. Keeping the limits intact of the show as it reaches its 14th week, this inappropriate behaviour should stop. Bigg Boss has decided that Umar…)." The video ends there.

As soon as the latest promo was posted, Bigg Boss fans started reacting to it. One person asked, “Is Umar evicted?” Another one pointed out at incidents when nobody was evicted even after physical violence in the show. The person wrote, “Where were your so called rules and regulations when Simba pushed Umar in the pool? When Karan got physical with Pratik twice and many more such incidents! Why do you only target #UmarRiaz every week? Unfair!”

While one fan demanded Pratik's eviction and wrote, “Nikalna hai to Partik ko nikalo pehle paani us ne dala (Evict Pratik if there is going to be an eviction. He poured the water first).

Read More: Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale picks up bottle to hit Devoleena Bhattacharjee as she says he should be spat on. Watch

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, wild card contestants Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri and Vishal Singh will be seen contending to get the wild card ticket to the finale of Bigg Boss 15. These four contestants will also assign tasks to the Bigg Boss housemates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON