Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan announces change in timing of weekend episodes

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan has announced a change in the timings of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Salman hosts the weekend episodes where he talks to the contestants about their activities in the house, their fights and also schools and scolds them for their mistakes on the show. The weekend episodes will now air on Colors at 9 pm. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan schools Sajid Khan, says 'you must be a great director but you can’t run Bigg Boss'

Colors shared a new promo about the same. It shows Salman Khan making an announcement, “Weekend ka hota hai badi besabri se intezar. Abse 9:30 pe nahi, aadhe ghante pahle hoga shuru hoga shanivaar and ravivaar ka vaar (Everyone waits for the weekend with much anticipation. Now the Shanivaar Ka Vaar and Ravivaar Ka Vaar episodes will air half an earlier than its usual time of 9:30 pm).”

The show airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and would now air on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm instead of 9:30 pm.

Naye waqt par milenge ab aapko Salman Khan! Set your reminders to every Saturday - Sunday, 9:00 PM. 😍



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/weGykQBuX8 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) November 28, 2022

Meanwhile, not all is well between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta who have been close friends since they entered the house. They are collectively addressed as #PriyAnkit by the channel as well as their fans. A new promo shows the two of them keeping away from each other after a fight.

A distraught Priyanka is seen telling Soundarya Sharma in Hindi, “I have become so mentally conscious that I think what should I do. Despite wanting Ankit's happiness, I am coming across as wrong in the eyes of the viewers."

#PriyAnkit ke iss jhagde mein ho raha hai Priyanka par asar, kya sab theek kar paayega Ankit iss baar? 🫣



She further says, "Mere dimag me ek cheez ho gai hai ki sahi karte huye bhi galat hoti hu. Main aisi hu nahi, main kho rahi hu apne aap ko (I am always thinking that despite doing the right thing, I come across as wrong. I am not like this, I am losing myself).”

