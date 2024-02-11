Ankita Lokhande wants people to ‘stop judging’ her relationship with Vicky Jain after Bigg Boss 17: Let us live our life

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were the talk of the town because of their stint in the Bigg Boss 17 house. They had several arguments and fights during the course of the reality show, and even mentioned divorce a couple of times. Now, in a new interview with News18, Ankita has spoken about the public opinion about their relationship after the show got over last month, and asked people to stop ‘judging’ them for their fights, even now. (Also read: Vicky Jain says he didn't try to slap Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss 17: ‘I have always been in charge of my emotions’) Vicky Jain with wife, actor Ankita Lokhande

‘We know our bond very well’

Speaking with News18 in a new interview, Ankita Lokhande said, “Once I came out, there was media, questions. There was a pressure. Nobody is putting that pressure on you but you feel pressured. People are judging your relationship. We know what kind of relationship we share. We know our bond very well. There (Bigg Boss 17 house) I said certain things, he (Vicky Jain) said certain things. I don’t want people to judge us on that because I am not judging any relationship.”

Ankita further added that like any normal couple, they also have fights. “I am not in any competition. I am not a perfect person but I am good for myself and my relationship. Couples fight at their homes but we do not see it. We did not know that we would fight this much because we never had any problems. Our fights started there (Bigg Boss house) and ended there. Now people are like, ‘How are they together?’ People are commenting on divorce, putting us down. Stop judging us, guys. Live your life the way you want to live and let us live our life.”

Ankita and Vicky recently took to Instagram to share romantic pictures with each other in the Valentine's Week. “Even though we never said it to each other. WE KNEW (red heart emoji),” read the caption.

Vicky was eliminated from the show in a mid-week elimination before the grand finale. Meanwhile, Ankita was the third runner-up on the show. Munawar Faruqui took home the trophy, after host Salman Khan declared him to be the winner.

