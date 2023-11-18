Bigg Boss 17 fans react to Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's steamy moment: ‘Ye galat show mein aagae’

They may fight all the time but looks like Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel can't keep their hands off each other either. In a new video clip shared on social media, Samarth is seen trying to get a little too cosy with Isha during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan roast Isha Malviya for not being nice to boyfriend Samarth Jurel. Watch) Samarth Jurel kissed Isha Malviya in a moment from the show.

In the clip, Isha looks dull and bored as she talks to Samarth about something. Both of them are sitting on a bed. He, however, can't help but shower her with kisses. He kisses her face, her shoulders and even moves her saree a little to kiss her waist. He seems to be telling her to sort out their differences and leaves her to think on her own about their situation.

Fans of the show were shocked at Samarth's antics. “Temptation Island me bhejo isko (send him to Temptation Island show),” wrote a person on Twitter. “Isko Lust Stories me bhejo. Inhone alag hi BigBoss ko aashiqo ka Dharmshala bana rakha hai (Send them to Lust Stories. They have made Bigg Boss a love hostel),” commented another. “Ohh god. Is ghode ko door hi rakho ladkiyon se (Keep this horse away from the girls),” wrote a viewer.

Abhishek Kumar, as Isha has repeatedly said on the show, is her ex, while wildcard entry Samarth Jurel is her current boyfriend. On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan gives Isha a reality check. He tells her that her game looks dull now that Abhishek-Samarth equation is clear. “Aapki is ghar mein koi kahaani shuru hoti nahi dikrai. You are always seen where something is happening but you are never a part of it. Enemies get made in this house when someone takes you seriously. I can see no one is taking you seriously as a competitor,” Salman tells Isha on the show.

Isha is a television actor and was seen with Abhishek on Udaariyaan.

