Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui hospitalised, comedian's close friend shares update

Munawar Faruqui has been hospitalized after falling ill. A friend of the Bigg Boss 17 winner shared a picture of him in the hospital bed on May 24. Munawar has not shared any official update about the same from his personal social media handle. (Also read: Munawar Faruqui shares first post after police detained and released him following Mumbai hookah bar raid. See pic) Munawar Faruqui's friend Nitin Menghani recently informed about his hospitalisation.

Munawar Faruqui admitted in hospital

Munawar's friend Nitin Menghani took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of Munawar from the hospital. The Lock Up Season 1 winner was seen lying on the bed with IV drops on his hand. Nitin captioned his post as, “Wishing all the strength to my brother @munawar.Faruqui get well soon.”

Munawar Faruqui's friend shared his hospital picture while praying for his recovery.

Munawar had shared a hospital picture in April 2024 where he was seen in an IV drip as well. He captioned it as, “Lag gaye nazar (Evil-eye has affected me).” He later expressed gratitude for his fans while recovering and posted another photo. Munawar was seen smiling in a blue-shirt and the caption read, “Shukriya itne pyaar messages ke liya (heart emoji) Recovery ho rahi hai, dua karte raho (Thank you for your lovely messages (heart emoji) I am recovering slowly, keep me in your prayers)!”

Munawar Faruqui had thanked his fans in April 2024 for their prayers after he fell sick.

About Munawar Faruqui

Munawar made his television debut as a roast comic with Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. In February 2021, he had uploaded a standup comedy YouTube video titlted - Ghost Story. Munawar, later gained popularity after he won the Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp Season 1 and Bigg Boss 17 featuring Salman Khan. Munawar is also credited for music videos like Halki Si Barsaat (2022), Ik Tu Hi (2022) and Halki Halki Si (2024). He has made special appearances in television shows, such as - Suhaagan (2023), Dance Deewane season 4 (2024) and Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge (2024).