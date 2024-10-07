Bigg Boss 18 contestant Muskan Bamne says ‘I want to experience a new side of myself on the show’

Muskan Bamne, known for her portrayal of Pakhi Shah in Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has joined Bigg Boss 18 as a contestant. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the actor speaks about her admiration for Salman Khan, aspirations from the show and more. Excerpts from the interview. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18 final list of contestants: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal and more) Muskan Bamne seen on Bigg Boss 18 premiere.

Muskan Bamne on her love for Salman Khan

When asked what motivated her to say yes to Bigg Boss 18 since she will be part of a reality show for the first time, Muskan Bamne says, "I guess, Salman Sir, because I am his big fan. I think it is because it is a show without distraction. You are with a handful of people and must spend the whole season with them. You can grow a lot as a person in such an environment. I have never stayed away from my family, so this will be a good experience."

Muskan Bamne on being true to herself in Bigg Boss

When asked about the conflicts between contestants on Bigg Boss and how she would handle such situations, Muskan says, “At present, I have only thought about projecting myself the way I am. The purpose of doing a reality show is to show our true personality to the audiences. Since people know what kind of characters I have played on-screen, I want people to get to know me better. So, I will try to be more visible on the show.”

Muskan Bamne on in-house conflicts in Bigg Boss

The ex-contestants of Bigg Boss have often spoken about the negativity among contestants taking a toll on their mental health. Muskan, on being asked about her views regarding the same, states that, "I am not going to the show with any preconceived notions. I haven't thought much about these things. Since, it is going to be a different experience for me, so if I make too many perceptions about it then it will create problem for me when I am on the show. So, I am going with a very fresh mindset. I will be my normal self inside the house and interact with the contestants similarly."

She further says, "I will try that my mental health is not affected because if we live with so many people inside a house, fights are bound to happen, no matter what. But it depends more on how you deal with it. So, this is going to be new for me. I want to experience a new side of myself on the show. I don't know how I will be in such situations as I have always been with my family. I have hardly lived alone. So, I have never been in such a situation. So, I am going to explore a lot inside the Bigg Boss house for myself also. So, I am excited for that."

Muskan Bamne on her on-screen image

When quizzed about whether she is concerned about her image as an artist since a reality show depicts different aspects of a celebrity's personality, Muskan points out, "Audiences saw me fight a lot on-screen in my last show, Anupamaa, so it would not be new to them if they saw me fighting in Bigg Boss as well. But it will be weird for my family since they know I am not like that. I am just looking forward to it and going with a free mindset. I don't want to put unnecessary pressure on myself. If you overthink, then things might go wrong. So, I don't like the same to happen to me."

Muskan Bamne on the best qualities of Salman Khan

On being asked about what qualities of Salman Muskan likes as a host, she says, "Wo bohot acche insaan hain, saaf dil insaan hain. Sabki madad karte rehte hain aur he is a good-hearted person. Jo ki bohot badi baat hai. Unka jo itna stardom hai, unke jo fans hain, un sabhi ko unki ye baat pasand aati hai (He is a pure-hearted human being. He always helps people and he is a good-hearted person. This is a huge quality. He has gained stardom and so many fans because of these qualities)."

Muskan Bamne weighs-in on her first reality show

On being asked what is the unique aspect of Bigg Boss as a reality show that she finds fascinating, Muskan says, “Maine zyada episodes to nahi dekhe hain. But logo ko, of course, aapka naya perspective dikhta hai kyuki unhone TV me aapko dekha hai character play karte hue. Lekin yaha pe log aapko aapke naam se aur aap kaise hain us nazariye se dekhte hain. So, I guess wo bohot badi baat hai. Kyuki jo humare fans hain, jo hume support karte hain, unhe pata hona chahiye ki hum as a person kaise hain, to ye darshako tak pahuchata hai. Ye is show ki baat mujhe bohot pasand hai (I haven't seen many episodes. But, of course, people get to know a new perspective of you other than playing a character in television shows. But here you are known to be for who you are. Our fans who love us should also get to know about our personality. So I like this aspect of Bigg Boss).”