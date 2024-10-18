Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar tears up after Avinash refuses to give her non-veg food

Bigg Boss is known for fights, heartbreaks, betrayals, cut-throat competition and lots of ‘kalesh’ over food. The new season of the reality series is no different. In a recent promo of Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirdokar is seen breaking down after Avinash Mishra refused to give her non-vegetarian food. (Also read: 'Saala kisko bola? Tumko bola': Hilarious fight breaks out between Chum Darang-Avinash on Bigg Boss 18; fans get popcorn) Shilpa Shirodkar was moved to tears after Avinash Mishra refuses to giver her non-veg food.

Shilpa Shirodkar-Avinash Mishra fight over food

The promo starts with Shilpa asking Avinash to give non-veg food to the housemates who eat it. While refusing he says, "Nahi mam, wo nahi dunga. Main basic hi dunga. Aap veg bhi khaati hai na (No, mam, I will not give that. I will give you the basic ration only. You eat veg too, right?)" Shilpa reacts to his statement by saying, "Main kya khati hu, nahi khati hu; that's not your problem (Whatever I eat, should not be your problem)."

As the verbal clash escalates, Avinash points out, "Yahi bol raha tha. Exactly jo aap mere se karti hai na, good books mein aane ke liye baakiyon ke. Mere aap kabhi nahi aa payengi (That's what I was saying.You do all this to impress others. You will never be able to get in my good books)." Shilpa then loses her cool and starts shouting at him by saying, “Main yahan tumhare liye nahi aayi hun. Vegetarian logo ke liye veg banega. Non-veg logon ke liye non-veg lagega (I have not come here for you. Vegetarians will have veg food. Non-vegetarians will have non-veg food).” Later, Shilpa broke down as other housemates including Chum Darang started consoling her.

Avinash Mishra-Chum Darang's fight

Earlier Avinash were about to get into a physical brawl with Chum after their heated argument got out of hand. However, the housemates separated the duo as they continued shouting at each other.

Tajinder Singh Bagga, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Hema Sharma, and Alice Kaushik are other contestants on Bigg Boss 18.