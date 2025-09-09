Bigg Boss 19: From no live audience to background checks; how security was beefed up amid threats to Salman Khan

Bollywood star Salman Khan returned as the host for Season 19 of Bigg Boss, which is streaming on JioHotstar and telecast on the Colors channel. However, in the last two years, a lot has changed in the way the makers shoot Weekend Ka Vaar with the actor. In an interview with SCREEN, Rishi Negi, CEO of Endemol Shine India, described the security measures being taken on the set now. Here’s what he said. Bollywood actor Salman Khan looks on during the premiere of the new season of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss in Mumbai.(AFP)

Security beefed up on Bigg Boss 19

Rishi revealed that security has been increased significantly in the last two and a half years amid the threats Salman has received. Explaining the changes made on the set of Bigg Boss 19, he said, “We don’t get live audiences on the show now when Salman Khan is there. Also, there is a very strict protocol about the people who come on the show. For everyone we hire, whether on a permanent basis, temporary, or vendor basis, we do a strict background check on them.”

He also added that there are close to 600 people in the workforce who work in shifts around the clock to ensure the show runs smoothly. “We have close to 600 people in our workforce. There are 3 shifts, and we work 24X7. There is fair representation of women in the workforce. When it comes to content security and on-ground logistics, we are absolutely uncompromising — both are top priorities,” said Rishi.

Threats to Salman Khan

Salman is reportedly on Lawrence Bishnoi's ‘hit list’, which also features names of comedians, politicians and rival gang members. He has received threats multiple times in the last few years and has had to up the security at his home, too. Even when he shot for Bigg Boss 18, Salman worked with 60 security personnel, and there was a strict no outsiders policy followed whenever he was on set.