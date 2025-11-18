Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna reunites with wife Akanksha Chamola in emotional family week

A new promo from Bigg Boss 19 has put the spotlight on Gaurav Khanna, who finally got the family-week moment he had been counting down to. The clip shows the actor freezing in position as his wife, Akanksha Chamola, walks into the house. What follows is a quiet pause, then a tight embrace, and a quick kiss that sets up the emotional beat for the episode. Bigg Boss 19 family week brings emotional moment(Instagram/jiohotstar)

The reunion inside the house

The sequence begins with Akanksha entering from the tunnel walkway, a romantic track playing behind her. Gaurav is stationed near the washroom area, already in the standard “freeze” command. She walks straight toward him and waits for Bigg Boss to lift the freeze.

Amaal, present nearby, lightens the moment. “Aankhein bandh kar li hai maine,” he says, teasing the couple as they inch closer. Akanksha is dressed in a white shimmery skirt and a red crop top, a look that immediately pulled fan attention once the promo went live.

The reunion wasn’t entirely unexpected. Gaurav has spent the last few days talking about the family segment, telling contestants that the visit he was waiting for most was his wife’s.

Other developments in the house

Earlier this week, celebrity astrologer Jai Madaan appeared on the show. During her exit, Gaurav squeezed in a question about his personal life. He asked whether he and Akanksha would have children, since they “never planned anything.” Madaan replied, “She is already planning.” Gaurav’s smile in that moment carried the entire reaction.

As soon as the makers posted the reunion promo on their official Instagram page, reactions filled the comment section. Many viewers highlighted Akanksha’s appearance; others focused on how long they had been waiting for this segment.

“Omggg!! Akansha is so cute!! Both of them look sooo good together,” one user wrote. Another commented, “ GK & Akansha Made For Each Other.” Another user commented, “Best pair he is mature she is child.”

Family week episodes tend to drive engagement, but this one has gained extra traction because Gaurav has been one of the contestants consistently vocal about missing home.