Bigg Boss Marathi winner Pushkar Jog says, ‘There’s no unity in the Marathi film industry’

Actor Pushkar Jog ‘believes there is no unity in the Marathi film industry’. The actor thinks other film industries like the South, have a lot of unity and camaraderie which the Marathi film industry lacks. “There’s a lot of unity in other film industries. There’s no unity in the Marathi film industry. There are people who criticise more than appreciate. There are people who want to hold the ones who want to do good things for the Marathi industry,” Jog opines.

Ask him if he means that there’s groupism in the industry and he quickly retorts, “Lobbying and grouping is everywhere. You have to take it in your stride.” Giving us an example, Jog recalls the time when he posted about the historical drama Pavankhind which did a great business in the theatres. “Nobody glorified it (the success of Pavankhind), not the media nor anyone. Are they jealous? When I posted about it, nobody from the movie reacted to it. I posted it out of love and tagged all the star cast. This is what happens. That unity is missing. People here are more worried about uska accha nahi hona chahiye. I was scared to say this earlier, now I’m not,” he elaborates.

During the conversation, Jog also mentions that there is a step child treatment that the industry receives. “The amount that we are offered from OTT platforms, or satellites (TV) are very minimal because we are Marathi. Unlike other languages, we have a sharing basis (revenue on OTT). Why is that?,” he shares. He adds, “Marathi industry needs something really big, to woo the audience back in cinema. Like a 200-300 crore massy content driven theatre. And for that the Marathi film industry needs to come together. You need to glorify your own content.”

Jog’s latest release was Adrushya and he has two more projects lined up, but the actor mentions he isn’t quite excited about them. “I am not excited about the three films. Once, I told my (gym) trainer that I want to make a Baahubali (2015) kind of movie in Marathi. I want to make a difference. He started laughing at me, but I’m going to remember that laughter and work on it. I know I have honest intentions.