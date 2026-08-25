Jang Dong Yoon surprises fans with October 2026 wedding announcement to Tale of Nokdu co-star Kim Seung Yoon

The actor said getting married was a decision that came after a lot of thought. Having spent years together, the couple gradually got to know each other on a deeper level and grew closer along the way. He shared, “There were many thoughts and considerations that went into making the decision to get married. As we spent a long time together and came to know each other in many different ways, we came to understand and cherish each other even more.”

On Tuesday, Dong Yoon shared the wedding news himself through a handwritten letter, giving fans a glimpse into why he decided to take this step. He wrote, “This coming October, I will be marrying someone I have been with for a long time. We plan to hold a quiet wedding ceremony in the form of a worship service with both families in attendance.”

Jang Dong Yoon is heading into a new chapter in his life. The South Korean actor, best known for the K-drama The Tale of Nokdu, has announced that he will marry fellow actor Kim Seung Yoon in October. The two first met while working on the 2019 historical romance drama and have reportedly been together for several years. Dong Yoon, 34, personally shared the news with fans on August 25 through a handwritten letter on Instagram, revealing that the couple will have a quiet wedding ceremony surrounded by their families.

Talking about their life ahead, the actor said they have chosen to be each other's strongest support system. He added, “Now, we have decided to be there for each other as our closest confidants and to build a fun and happy life together.”

The actor also knew that the announcement would come as a surprise to many of his fans. He thanked them for their continued support and asked them to welcome the news with warmth. He wrote, “I know this news may come as a surprise, but I would be grateful if you could look upon us with warm hearts and continue to support us.”

Agency confirms intimate October wedding BH Entertainment also confirmed the wedding after he shared the news with fans. The couple will have a small wedding ceremony in the form of a worship service in October, with their families by their side. They have decided to keep the celebrations private and low-key rather than have a lavish ceremony.

From Tale of Nokdu co-stars to life partners Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Seung Yoon met while filming The Tale of Nokdu in 2019. Dong Yoon played Jeon Nok Du in the historical rom-com, while Seung Yoon made her acting debut with the series.

The two continued to work together even after the drama wrapped. Seung Yoon went on to appear in Dong Yoon’s 2023 short film Please Be My Ear, his directorial debut, and later starred in his feature film The Yeast, which hit theatres in April 2026. Despite working together on multiple projects, the couple kept their relationship private, making their sudden wedding announcement all the more surprising for fans.