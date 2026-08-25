Jang Dong Yoon surprises fans with October 2026 wedding announcement to Tale of Nokdu co-star Kim Seung Yoon
Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Seung Yoon met while filming The Tale of Nokdu in 2019. The two later went on to work together on several projects.
Jang Dong Yoon is heading into a new chapter in his life. The South Korean actor, best known for the K-drama The Tale of Nokdu, has announced that he will marry fellow actor Kim Seung Yoon in October. The two first met while working on the 2019 historical romance drama and have reportedly been together for several years. Dong Yoon, 34, personally shared the news with fans on August 25 through a handwritten letter on Instagram, revealing that the couple will have a quiet wedding ceremony surrounded by their families.
Jang Dong Yoon shares wedding news with fans
On Tuesday, Dong Yoon shared the wedding news himself through a handwritten letter, giving fans a glimpse into why he decided to take this step. He wrote, “This coming October, I will be marrying someone I have been with for a long time. We plan to hold a quiet wedding ceremony in the form of a worship service with both families in attendance.”
The actor said getting married was a decision that came after a lot of thought. Having spent years together, the couple gradually got to know each other on a deeper level and grew closer along the way. He shared, “There were many thoughts and considerations that went into making the decision to get married. As we spent a long time together and came to know each other in many different ways, we came to understand and cherish each other even more.”
Talking about their life ahead, the actor said they have chosen to be each other's strongest support system. He added, “Now, we have decided to be there for each other as our closest confidants and to build a fun and happy life together.”
The actor also knew that the announcement would come as a surprise to many of his fans. He thanked them for their continued support and asked them to welcome the news with warmth. He wrote, “I know this news may come as a surprise, but I would be grateful if you could look upon us with warm hearts and continue to support us.”
Agency confirms intimate October wedding
BH Entertainment also confirmed the wedding after he shared the news with fans. The couple will have a small wedding ceremony in the form of a worship service in October, with their families by their side. They have decided to keep the celebrations private and low-key rather than have a lavish ceremony.
From Tale of Nokdu co-stars to life partners
Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Seung Yoon met while filming The Tale of Nokdu in 2019. Dong Yoon played Jeon Nok Du in the historical rom-com, while Seung Yoon made her acting debut with the series.
The two continued to work together even after the drama wrapped. Seung Yoon went on to appear in Dong Yoon’s 2023 short film Please Be My Ear, his directorial debut, and later starred in his feature film The Yeast, which hit theatres in April 2026. Despite working together on multiple projects, the couple kept their relationship private, making their sudden wedding announcement all the more surprising for fans.
His works
Jang Dong Yoon's last series was Queen Mantis which released in 2025. He is set to star in the upcoming Disney+ series The Miracles of the Namiya General Store, which is scheduled for 2027 release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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