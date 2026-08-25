Farah Khan slammed for suggesting Shivangi Joshi shared childhood abuse secret on Lock Upp for sympathy: 'Pathetic'

Farah Khan visited Lock Upp Season 2 ex-contestant Akanksha Chamola's home in her latest vlog. During their interaction, they discussed some of the deeply personal secrets that contestants shared on the reality show. Shivangi Joshi was the second runner-up on Lock Upp 2.

'Shivangi realised she has to share a big secret' During the discussion, Farah said that the secrets shared by Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda and Shreya Kalra about facing child abuse were particularly emotional and heavy. She suggested that, after seeing other contestants open up about their traumatic experiences, Shivangi Joshi perhaps also decided to share her own story to seek sympathy from the audience.

While speaking to Farah, Chamola shared that she believed Lock Upp was about owning one's truth, something she felt many contestants did not do, except Ram Kapoor and Harshad Chopda. Farah added, "Shreya's truth also...I think Shivangi realized that bread and butter will not take her far and that she has to share a big secret. Deep secrets were coming out and then she actually opened up."

Farah was referring to the first secret Shivangi shared on the show, which was about her family going through a financial crisis and not having enough money for basic necessities such as bread and butter. Shivangi revealed that she helped her family get through that difficult phase.

Later on the show, Shivangi was also motivated to share her story of facing child abuse, after Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda and Shreya Kalra opened up about their own experiences of abuse during childhood.