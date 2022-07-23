BTS' V, Park Seo-joon react after Choi Woo-shik says he's 'always been cute' in new In the Soop Friendcation clip. Watch

BTS member V and his Wooga Squad friends, actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik and singer-rapper Peakboy cuddled together in bed, had a meal and spoke about themselves in a new clip. Taking to its YouTube channel, In the Soop TV shared a teaser from episode two of the In the Soop Friendcation on Saturday. (Also Read | BTS V cries at night as his Wooga Squad friends ask 'what's wrong')

The clip started with Choi Woo-shik joining his friends on the first night due to his schedule. Kim Taehyung aka V's voice can be heard telling the actor, "You even have matching socks". He replied laughing, "You came right at my back." Later, in the clip, as they sat around a fire, Woo-shik said, "I think I've always been cute." As V made a face, Hyung-sik laughed and Seo-joon said, "He's so annoying."

Hyung-sik was the last friend to join the members on their vacation. After arriving in the morning he went to Seo-joon, who was sleeping, and jumped on him, "Hyung (elder brother). Let me get a hug." As they sat at a table, Hyung-sik kept his head on it and said, "I like this vibe." In a part of the video, all of them cuddled with each other in a bed on the floor. As they hugged each other, one of them said, "What are you doing?"

V later told them while having a meal, "When I'm here my walls come down" and Seo-joon replied, "Because there's nothing to worry about with each other." As they played with sparkles after their meal, Woo-shik's voice was heard saying, "I'm happier today than I was yesterday." Another person then said, "Then you'll be happier tomorrow than today."

The first episode featured only V, Park Seo-joon and Peakboy as they went to their accommodation. The trio also went on a road-trip followed by shopping for groceries. Seo-joon became a chef for the evening for his friends and they later played several games including the Alkkagi game.

After defeating Peakboy, V flicks him as part of the punishment. However, Seo-joon gestures to V to give Peakboy a slap too on his forehead. The show aired on Friday on Disney+. Fans will be able to watch new episodes every week at 11 PM (KST) (7.30 pm IST).

