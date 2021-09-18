Cadbury recreates iconic ad with woman cricketer, Shankar Mahadevan's 27-year-old song is still there

Singer-music director Shankar Mahadevan is feeling nostalgic after watching the new Cadbury ad. The new commercial is a recreation of the iconic 1994 one in which a girl celebrates her cricketer boyfriend's big win with a carefree dance on the cricket field. This time, however, a boy breaks into a jig after his girlfriend hits a six.

Almost all the scenes of the two ads are similar. Even the original song, Kuch Khaas Hai, sung by Shankar in 1994, has been retained. He shared the ad on Instagram and wrote, “After 27 years it is back !! The roles are reversed !! The company has decided to retain the same song that I had had recorded then in 1994 !! Nostalgiaaaa.”

Shankar's friends from the music industry also got nostalgic. “Wow!! Brought back all the old memories,” wrote singer Harshdeep Kaur. Singer Anusha Mani wrote, “This is so amazing ! The iconic jingle by Louis banks and you with the most amazing take on the film !!”

Dia Mirza and Navya Naveli Nanda left heart emojis on Cadbury's post on Instagram. Many fans also got emotional on seeing the old ad recreated. Lauding the male actor for perfectly recreating the dance steps made famous by model Shimona Rashi in the original.

Shankar has been busy with a documentary film on his life, titled Decoding Shankar, which won two awards at the Cannes World Film Festival. Directed by Deepti Pillay Sivan, it won in the Best Indian Film and Best Biographical Film categories.

Speaking about it, he told Hindustan Times, "We did not think that the film would make such a massive impact on audiences and critics alike. I never thought that my life’s story could be captured in a book or on the screen in a film. I’ve never given myself so much importance by dwelling on my pursuits and accomplishments.”