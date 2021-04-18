Celebs share how Covid-19 in 2020 prepared them deal with second wave of the pandemic

The second wave of Covid-19 in the country has once again turned life, which was limping back to normal, upside down. Among those impacted are actors whose work has come to a standstill once again with stalling of all formats of shoots and strict restrictions imposed in Mumbai. But instead of cribbing about it, they say somehow last year’s experience prepared them better to deal with the situation this year.

We get talking to some of them and find out what are the things, skills and habits that they picked up during 2020 lockdown that are helping them while they are homebound again in 2021.

Delnaaz Irani

I pivoted towards digital work and that helped me immensely last year and this year as well since I am now so confident with the digital work, I know that I don’t have to think about financial aspect of my life. Even if I may not be shooting I can now sit at home and make a living, may be not that much, but still something meaningful.

Actor Pooja Chopra

I was living all by myself and initially it was a little difficult to absorb it. But I was not just sitting at home, I was doing a lot of courses and they kind of made me prepare for stuff that was beyond acting. So there is a world beyond films. So this time around I am not at all panicking about getting work or not. There are other things too.

Vijayendra Kumeria

Life slowed down last year. The way of living changed. I focused on my health which is something I am going to go back to doing this time around as well. That kept me sane last year and also in good shape which always helps you in the field of work that I am in. That is what I am going to focus on this time too.

Actor Taha Shah Badussha

I utilized the time and studied a lot last year. I studied a lot about film, cinematography and filmmaking. It has equipped me better for sure. And this time around, if the lockdown situation becomes worse then I know that I am going to use those skills to make a short film even from home. I won’t be idle.

Nikki Tamboli

Actor and reality TV star Nikki Tamboli

Sitting at home last year made me better prepared to adapt to any situation in life. This is difficult but this time around I am not worrying about what might happen if things don’t improve sooner. I know that no matter how bad the situation gets, I will bounce back.