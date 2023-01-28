Charu Asopa says she attended relative's wedding with Rajeev Sen only due to his dad: 'Baba ne itne pyaar se bola ki...'

Charu Asopa has said that she attended a wedding in the family of estranged husband Rajeev Sen because his father had told her that he'd feel good if Ziana was a part of the celebration. She also said that their divorce is very much happening, and they should be officially divorced by June. (Also read: Charu Asopa says things between Rajeev Sen and her are cordial now)

Charu and Rajeev were recently seen at a relative’s wedding in Kolkata which also had Sushmita Sen in attendance. They were also seen dancing to Pehla Pehla Pyar (Hum Aapke Hain Koun) at the party. Charu uploaded a video on her YouTube channel that showed her dancing happily with Rajeev. Ever since, many internet users have wondered about their marriage and alleged separation as they keep fighting, and getting back together again.

Talking about the responses to their marriage, Charu told ETimes, “A lot of people say 'inka drama phir shuru ho gaya hai, logon ko bewakoof bana rahe hain (they are back at their drama trying to make the public complete fools).' But I know what I have to do. Baba (Rajeev’s father) ne itne pyaar se bola ki achha lagega agar Ziana bhi aayegi toh (he said with such love that he'd feel good if Ziana would participate in the wedding) that I had to fulfil his wish and attend the wedding."

Charu also said that she did the stage performance upon request from the groom's mom, who wanted her to dance with Rajeev. “My father-in-law is a gem of a person. I will always be in touch with him. Woh Ziana aur meri family toh hamesha hi rahegi,” Charu said, adding that the decision of separation has not been revoked. "We are through with the counselling and are on a six-month cooling-off period till June. I am glad that we have become cordial. He is trying his best.”

After issuing statements about each other last year, and accusing each other of cheating, Charu and Rajeev announced separation. Soon, they reunited briefly but later announced separation once again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON