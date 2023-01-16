Rajeev Sen on his family supporting Charu Asopa: I am happy that she shares has a wonderful rapport with them

Estranged couples Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been in the news for quite some time now. However, despite differences with Charu, Rajeev has no issues with the fact that his family, including his parents and sister, actor Sushmita Sen, are supporting Charu.

“Yes, I have heard that my family has been supporting Charu and why not. It’s a wonderful thing. I am happy that Charu has a wonderful rapport with my mom, dad and sister. Why would I get affected with that. It does not affect my relations with my family. We are a very close-knit family and these are things that really make me laugh,” says Rajeev, adding, “Strangely enough, a lot of people also think that I have been supporting Charu’s mother and sister.”

The Peshawar actor also caught attention of internet users when it was pointed that Sushmita does not follow him on Instagram, but she follows Charu. Addressing the same, Rajeev says, “My sister is a public figure. Everybody knows her and a lot of people follow her. But she has been following limited people on the social media platform for the longest time and people who have been following her know that. From day one, she has not followed me on Instagram...never. She only follows me on Twitter. I have said this before and I am saying this again. It’s a very childish thing. Moreover, how does it matter if she is following me or anyone else.”

Recently, Rajeev made a vlog on Youtube to talk about his personal life and share his side of the story. The actor says, he would not have even done that, but “had to do it because unfortunately, in this country, if you keep quiet and do not reply to things, people think you are guilty.”

He further adds, “My personal life or what I dealt with is nobody’s business. I understand that I am a public figure and a lot of people are interested in knowing about me, I am not here to give clarifications about how things affected me emotionally and mentally. In the end, whatever happens, happens for the best.”