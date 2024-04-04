Chef Kunal Kapur accuses estranged wife of disrespecting his parents; she denies 'fabricated' allegations: Report

Chef Kunal Kapur was recently granted divorce on the ground of cruelty exhibited by his estranged wife, Ekta. As per a report by NDTV, the Delhi High Court observed that the conduct of Ekta towards Kunal ‘lacked dignity and empathy’. Kunal had made allegations of disrespect and humiliation directed at him by his estranged wife. The former couple married in 2008 and have a son, Ranbir, who was born in 2012. Also read: MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur granted divorce by Delhi HC on ground of cruelty On Tuesday, Delhi High Court granted divorce to chef Kunal Kapur on ground of cruelty.

What Kunal said, how wife responded

Kunal Kapur, known for being a judge on the popular cooking show MasterChef India, reportedly alleged that Ekta ‘consistently failed to respect his parents and subjected him to public embarrassment.’

Ekta reportedly countered Kunal's allegations, saying these were fabricated attempts to mislead the court. She added she tried to maintain a loving and loyal relationship with Kunal, refuting claims of disrespect or mistreatment on her end.

What court said

"In the light of the aforenoted facts of the present case, we find that the conduct of the respondent (wife) towards the appellant (husband) has been such that it is devoid of dignity and empathy towards him... When such is the nature of one spouse towards the other, it brings disgrace to the very essence of marriage and there exists no possible reason as to why he should be compelled to live while enduring the agony of living together," a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna said, as per the NDTV report.

The court scrutinised the veracity of the allegations made by Kunal's estranged wife, while highlighting the professional success achieved by him within a short span of time. The court noted that his success was indicative of his dedication and hard work, casting doubt on the credibility of the allegations levied against him.

The court reportedly concluded that the allegations made by Ekta lacked substantiation and were aimed at tarnishing her estranged husband's reputation. The court said that such unfounded claims constitute cruelty and have a detrimental impact on his reputation.

