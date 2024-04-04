 Chef Kunal Kapur accuses estranged wife of disrespecting his parents; she denies 'fabricated' allegations: Report - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chef Kunal Kapur accuses estranged wife of disrespecting his parents; she denies 'fabricated' allegations: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 04, 2024 11:08 AM IST

MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur alleged that his estranged wife consistently failed to respect his parents and subjected him to public embarrassment.

Chef Kunal Kapur was recently granted divorce on the ground of cruelty exhibited by his estranged wife, Ekta. As per a report by NDTV, the Delhi High Court observed that the conduct of Ekta towards Kunal ‘lacked dignity and empathy’. Kunal had made allegations of disrespect and humiliation directed at him by his estranged wife. The former couple married in 2008 and have a son, Ranbir, who was born in 2012. Also read: MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur granted divorce by Delhi HC on ground of cruelty

On Tuesday, Delhi High Court granted divorce to chef Kunal Kapur on ground of cruelty.
On Tuesday, Delhi High Court granted divorce to chef Kunal Kapur on ground of cruelty.

What Kunal said, how wife responded

Kunal Kapur, known for being a judge on the popular cooking show MasterChef India, reportedly alleged that Ekta ‘consistently failed to respect his parents and subjected him to public embarrassment.’ 

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ekta reportedly countered Kunal's allegations, saying these were fabricated attempts to mislead the court. She added she tried to maintain a loving and loyal relationship with Kunal, refuting claims of disrespect or mistreatment on her end.

What court said

"In the light of the aforenoted facts of the present case, we find that the conduct of the respondent (wife) towards the appellant (husband) has been such that it is devoid of dignity and empathy towards him... When such is the nature of one spouse towards the other, it brings disgrace to the very essence of marriage and there exists no possible reason as to why he should be compelled to live while enduring the agony of living together," a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna said, as per the NDTV report.

The court scrutinised the veracity of the allegations made by Kunal's estranged wife, while highlighting the professional success achieved by him within a short span of time. The court noted that his success was indicative of his dedication and hard work, casting doubt on the credibility of the allegations levied against him.

The court reportedly concluded that the allegations made by Ekta lacked substantiation and were aimed at tarnishing her estranged husband's reputation. The court said that such unfounded claims constitute cruelty and have a detrimental impact on his reputation.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / TV / Chef Kunal Kapur accuses estranged wife of disrespecting his parents; she denies 'fabricated' allegations: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On