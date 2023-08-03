After cancer, Chhavi Mittal diagnosed with costocondritis: ‘This too shall pass’

Actor Chhavi Mittal took to Instagram and informed fans about her recent diagnosis. She is a cancer survivor, and has been diagnosed with costocondritis, an injury to a cartilage in the chest, she explained in her post. Soon after she shared her health update, her fans came out in support of her and extended love and strength. Also read: Chhavi Mittal flaunts breast cancer surgery scar in swimsuit pics Actor Chhavi Mittal diagnosed with costocondritis after surviving cancer.

Chhavi Mittal diagnosed with costocondritis

Chhavi posted a photo from one of her gym sessions and wrote, “Naya wali beemari layi hoon market mein (I have a new disease) it’s called costocondritis. Fancy no? (It’s an injury to a cartilage in the chest) The probable cause could be radiation (cancer treatment) or a side effect of the injection I took for osteopenia (a condition with low BMD) or it could be incessant cough (which I had a few days back) or a combination of one or more or all. I have pain while breathing, or using my hand, or arm, or lying down, or sitting, or laughing or pretty much everything.”

She continued, “No, I’m not always positive about it, but I’m rarely negative. So, holding my chest in my hand, I went to the gym (my happiest place) coz u know what? We all get knocked down, but do we get up again? Well I do! For anyone who needs to hear this.. I know ur suffering in some way or the other.. but ur not alone! And this too shall pass.”

Internet to Chhavi Mittal

Responding to her health crisis, a fan wrote in the comments, "I am a Costochondritis patient since past 8 months and I realise how difficult it is to even do a normal activity like walking or even breathing for that matter. Plus it’s relatively unknown so it’s hard for people to understand too. And usage of hands toh was Bilkul not possible. Today I am at a much better place. Kudos to your strength and positivity. And you will sail through it." “You are in Inspiration,” added another fan. One more said, “Sending positivity and strength to you virtually as much as possible… hope you get a bit more motivated, happy and strong!”

Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal

In April 2022, Chhavi revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She underwent surgery in the same month after being diagnosed with cancer and also took radiation therapy. She later declared herself cancer-free.

The actor is best known for shows such as Bandini and the YouTube series The Better Half. She is also the creator of the web show, SIT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail