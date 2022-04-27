Chhavi Mittal says she's in ‘so much pain’ after breast cancer surgery, doctors advise her not to make dancing Reels

Television actor Chhavi Mittal underwent a six-hour long surgery on Tuesday for breast cancer. On Wednesday, she shared a selfie of herself and told her fans that she's in ‘so much pain’. Chhavi also said that the pain is so excruciating that even painkillers are not working. Chhavi was diagnoed with cancer earlier this month. Also Read: Chhavi Mittal shares pic from hospital after breast cancer surgery: 'I woke up cancer free...the worst is over'

Sharing a photo of herself, Chhavi wrote, “It’s amazing how quickly we forget pain. The pain I felt after the C section, or the one I had after an ovarian surgery years ago.. or the excruciating pain of my back injury which also healed. I’m holding on to that feeling of forgetting the pain, to focus on the time that’ll come after a few days.. coz right now there’s so much pain that no amount of pain killer is helping."

She further said that she is reading the messages of her well wishers. She said, "What’s helping though is seeing the smiles on the faces of well wishers who are coming to visit me.. and the messages u guys are sending.. typing is a struggle rn, even double tapping the msgs, but please know that I’m reading as much as i can and thank you for that. I’ve been strictly instructed by my surgeons to not post any dance reels but not that I can rn.”

One person commented, “Best wishes. May you have a speedy recovery." Another one wrote, “More strength to you..May you get well soon." While one said, “You truly are a superhero,” another one said, “You are an inspiration... more and more power to you.”

In Chhavi's post, she mentioned how her doctors told her not to make dancing Instagram Reels. As earlier this week, before her surgery, Chhavi shared a video from her hospital room in which she was seen dancing to Bop Daddy's Falz.

In an Instagram post, Chhavi said it was as if she had a ‘higher power looking over’ her because she found out about the cancer by chance. "I feel blessed to have detected it early. I had gone to a doctor for a minor gym injury in the chest and that’s when they found the lump. We investigated it further and further till we did a biopsy which came back positive. To all women, I feel like my gymming will literally save my life but nothing should be left to chance. As a post cancer patient one is supposed to do six monthly PET scans mandatorily."

Chhavi is best known for shows such as Bandini and the YouTube series The Better Half. She is also the creator of web show, SIT. Chhavi is married to director Mohit Hussein.

