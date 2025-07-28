'I feel it's a flaw to hide': Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal cries about her ‘breasts no longer being the same size’

Actor Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with cancer in April 2022, has spoken about how she misses her hair and also cries at times as her "breasts are no longer the same size". Taking to Instagram on Monday, Chhavi shared her pictures showing her scar post surgery for breast cancer. Chhavi Mittal shared a post on Instagram and talked about how she feels.

Chhavi Mittal talks about her breast cancer scar

In the photos, Chhavi posed inside her house in a pink outfit. She smiled as she showed off her scar and tattoos. She also posted a picture and a video from her workout session. Sharing the post, Chhavi captioned it, "Even though that scar on my back is beautiful and narrates a captivating story of resilience and courage, there are things that I do miss sometimes."

Chhavi opens up about losing hair, having different-sized breasts

Chhavi said the hair she now flaunts is extensions as she lost her "length and thickness" during cancer treatment. "That gorgeous hair, for one, are extensions. I lost my length and thickness due to the radiotherapy and hormone therapy. Now when someone praises me for my hair, I feel like I’m a liar and a cheat," she added.

The actor shared that at times she cries as her "breasts are no longer the same size" and feels it's a flaw. "The breasts are no longer the same size, and that breaks my heart on most days. I cry for it many times & feel like that’s a flaw I wanna hide. But you know what I do when I feel like that??" she added.

Chhavi on how she deals with her emotions

Chhavi then shared how she overcomes these emotions. "For hair, I took off my extensions today and am determined that soon I’ll be able to grow my hair long again, coz I’ve always had a passion for long hair. And for breasts, I wear a low neck on low days and proudly flaunt my disfigurement and wear it like an ornament that was gifted directly from God," she also wrote.

"Woh din bhi acche thay, aur ye din aur bhi acche hain (Those days were good and these days are good too). Thank you, God, for giving me the honour to go through breast cancer, and the blessing to survive. #breastcancerwarrior," concluded her post.

About Chhavi's health

In April 2022, Chhavi revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She underwent surgery and later announced she was cancer-free. In 2023, she was diagnosed with costochondritis, a condition characterised by inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the breastbone (sternum).