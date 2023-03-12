Christina Hendricks gets engaged with George Bianchi: 'I will love and care for him forever'; See their happy pic

Christina Hendricks, best known for her role in Mad Men, announced her engagement on Friday through an Instagram post. In the picture, she was seen with her fiancé, camera operator George Bianchini, with both of them flashing big smiles. In the caption, Christina expressed her love and commitment towards George, stating that they proposed to each other and will cherish each other forever. The news came as a surprise to her fans, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple. Many celebrities also joined in to offer their best wishes. (Also read: Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are expecting their second child together: 'We are totally hiding the bump' See post)

Christina and George's engagement photo showcased the couple's stylish outfits and beaming smiles. Christina wore a black jumpsuit with white polka dots, accentuating her minimal makeup and untied hair, completed with a bold red lip shade. George, meanwhile, sported a formal blue coat and pants, a shirt, and a tie. He stood behind Christina, holding her waist, while posing for the camera. The beautiful outdoor location, surrounded by lush greenery, provided a picturesque backdrop for the happy occasion.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Christina wrote, “We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever. @steadig.” Many celebrity friends poured blessings on the new couple. Neil Patrick Harris commented, “Congrats, Christina!! Happy for you!! ” Kat Dennings wrote, “Christina!! I love you, so happy for you both (red heart emojis).” Comedian Retta commented, “@Steadug Giwbow dat?! Congrats y'all!” Mae Margaret Whitman wrote, “YAAAAAAAAAY Mr and Mrs Seagul!!!” Alison Brie commented, “Congratulations!! So happy for you both!!” Crystal Moselle wrote, “Steady cam George comin up!” Melaine Lynskey commented, “All my love and millions of congratulations to you both!! This is so romantic! (red heart emojis).” Tan France wrote, “OMG!!!! I'm so, so happy for you both!!! (red heart emoji).”

Reacting to their engagement news, one of Christina and George's fans commented, “You've come a long way baby! Congrats to you and your beautiful bride to be. So great to heart from you. It's been too long!” Another fan wrote, “I cannot wait to see your dress! You will be an astonishing bride. Congratulations you guys, this is beautiful.” Other fan commented, “On behalf of men around the world we are devastated but what a dude! Well done and enjoy a wonderful life together! Please have > 6 kids." “Who isn't gonna say yes to mommy?”, added one. “We will love and care for you guys forever too!!”, wrote other. Many fans dropped heart emojis.

Christina Hendricks and George Bianchini's relationship began on the set of the NBC show Good Girls, which ran from 2018 to 2021. Christina essayed the lead role of Beth Boland, a housewife turned criminal, while Bianchini worked behind the camera. The couple was first rumored to be dating after being seen together at Christian Siriano's People Are People exhibition in 2021, as reported by Page Six. Prior to her relationship with Bianchini, Christina was married to actor Geoffrey Arend for 10 years before their split in 2019.