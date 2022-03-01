Comedian Amit Tandon to raise funds for underprivileged girls from Jharkhand

A lot of celebrities have been helping the needy during the challenging pandemic times. Joining the bandwagon is comedian Amit Tandon, who will be raising funds for the underprivileged girls from the rural parts of Jharkhand.

A source tells us, “All the proceeds from his show in Mumbai, which will be held on March 6, will go to an NGO that works towards providing access to basic healthcare and education to the underprivileged, with a special focus on the eradication of child marriage and adolescent girl child trafficking from society.”

Tandon feels it’s his responsibility to do his bit for the betterment of those in need. “In such trying times, it’s upon us individually to stand by one another. This is a small initiative on my part to lend support to the scores of NGOs that are battling such societal menaces single-handedly. The idea here is to come together as a society and help raise some funds for such a noble cause,” says the comedian, adding that he wants to bring “smiles on people’s faces”.

Tandon hopes that people turn up for his show in huge numbers, so that the contribution towards the cause can be fulfilling. “I feel responsible as an influencer for spreading awareness about these problems that everyone knows about, but no one works towards. This is my small way of helping out in my own capacity, and I hope that I manage to get a good response on this initiative so that more such events can be planned and executed by other comedians of our country as well,” he ends.