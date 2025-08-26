Complaint against Bigg Boss Malayalam's Jasmin Jaffar for dipping feet in Guruvayur temple pond: Controversy explained

Social media influencer and former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Jasmin Jaffar is embroiled in controversy after posting an Instagram Reel shot at Kerala’s Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Thrissur. A police complaint was filed after she dipped her feet in the pond and faced backlash on the internet for it. The temple management even performed a ‘purification’ ritual following the controversy. Jasmin Jaffar faced flak from the internet and Guruvayur temple management for dipping feet in the temple pond.

Jasmin Jaffar’s controversial Guruvayur video

Less than a week ago, Jasmin posted a Reel on her Instagram in which she’s dressed in a traditional kasavu saree. She dips her feet in the Rudratheertham pond, poses by it and plays with flowers in the video. The video, which is now deleted, got sharp criticism from people on the Internet and the temple authorities as she violated the temple’s customs. The pond is usually reserved for ritual purposes like bathing the Lord Krishna idol. Recording videos inside the temple is also strictly prohibited. Non-Hindus are also prohibited from entering the premises.

Complaint filed amid backlash, pond getting ‘purified’

Following the video's online backlash, Devaswom administrator OB Arun Kumar lodged a formal complaint with the temple police, seeking action against Jasmin for violating protocols, including photography restrictions and non-Hindu entry. Police informed the court that a case would be registered as per the court's directive. ANI also reported that on Tuesday, the temple conducted ‘purification rituals’ at the pond, restricting darshan from 5 AM till noon. The rituals will reportedly involve six days of pujas, including 18 pujas and 18 sheevelis.

Jasmin Jaffer issues apology, says she wasn’t aware of restrictions

Jasmin has since deleted the Reel and issued an apology on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “To those who love me and to everyone else, I understand that a video I made caused distress. It was never my intention to hurt anyone or create controversy. I sincerely apologise for the mistake that happened out of ignorance.” For the unversed, Jasmin gained fame after being a contestant on Bigg Boss Malayalam, Season 6, hosted by Mohanlal. She was the second runner-up on the show.