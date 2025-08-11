Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Mohanlal-hosted show begins with plenty of dramatic events, first eviction

A week ago, the eagerly anticipated Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 got underway. During the first few days, there were a lot of dramatic incidents and intense arguments between the players as they all tried to lay out their game strategies. In case you haven't seen it yet, JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium offer the popular reality show. Mohanlal

Round-up of BBMS7 Week 1

Aneesh, first captain of BBMS7

To select a captain, Bigg Boss asked contestants to pick a name of the contestant who should not have been on the show. Additionally, the 'undeserving' individual in the programme had to be smeared with shaving cream. Aneesh got the most foam on his face. In an unforeseen turn of events, however, Bigg Boss revealed that the first captain will be the person who encountered most opposition.

Akbar named Renu Sudhi 'septic tank'

The participants were tasked with naming each other on the third day during a task. Akbar decided to refer to Renu Sudhi as a "septic tank." Renu, who was deeply offended, informed Noora that this was the first time she had ever been referred to as such. In the midst of this, Akbar apologised to Renu.

Aneesh receives backlash from housemates

During the first week of the show, there were several instances of misogyny, mostly because of Aneesh T. A. However, he has been clashing with a number of the female competitors and often ignoring their conversations or simple salutations. He has been outspoken about his male chauvinism since the beginning of the show, which has irritated many.

Shanavas advises Gizele on her dressing

Shanavas caused another issue when he recommended that Gizele Thakral, another housemate, dress more modestly in order to adhere to Malayali cultural standards. Since then, viewers have been talking about the incident. Gizele received additional praise for handling this situation well.

Munshi Ranjeet evicted from the house

Munshi Ranjeet was ousted from the house after he garnered fewer votes from the viewers. Due to his role in Asianet's hit series Munshi, Ranjeet is a household name among Malayalis. Mohanlal praised his nuanced performance throughout the first week at home. Meanwhile, the Malayalam superstar also hinted at another housemate being kicked out in the middle of the next week.