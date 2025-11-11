Search
Did Anumol spend 16 lakh on PR to win Bigg Boss Malayalam 7? Actor says ‘wouldn't even participate if…'

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Nov 11, 2025 02:56 pm IST

Actor and anchor Anumol lifted the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 trophy. She won ₹42.5 lakh and a car as the winner. 

Anchor and actor Anumol lifted the trophy as the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 on Sunday. She went home with a 42.5 lakh cash prize, a swanky new SUV, and the trophy. During her stint on the reality TV show hosted by Mohanlal, a housemate named Binny Sebastian had claimed that Anumol spent 16 lakh on PR for Bigg Boss. Talking to the channel that hosts the show, Asianet, the winner addressed these claims.

Anchor and actor Anumol addressed claims that she spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16 lakh on PR for Bigg Boss Malayalam stint.
Anchor and actor Anumol addressed claims that she spent 16 lakh on PR for Bigg Boss Malayalam stint.

Anumol admits to having PR, denies spending 16 lakh

Anumol spoke to the channel after winning the show and admitted to having a PR team, but denied spending 16 lakh on her campaign. India Today translated what she said in Malayalam as, “People are saying I won this title by spending 16 lakh on PR, that’s not true. I don’t have that kind of money.” The actor admitted that she was told every contestant takes PR support while on the show, so she approached one, too.

“I got in contact with a PR person, and they quoted 15 lakh. But I didn’t choose them and went for the 1 lakh option. I paid 50,000 before the show and will pay the rest now that I won the title. I have no idea who started the story about 16 lakh,” said Anumol, adding, “I have no issue in admitting to PR assistance, like every other contestant. But if I had 15 or 16 lakh in hand to pay PR, I would not even participate in this show.”

Who said Anumol paid 16 lakh to PR?

Back in October, Anumol had an argument with her Bigg Boss Malayalam housemate Binny Sebastian during the morning task on the show. The activity was to name one contestant they thought was getting by on PR, and Anumol received the most votes.

Binny then told the contestants, “Anumol has told me that she has a PR. She also told me she paid 16 lakh to them; she told me herself. She told me she paid 50,000 in advance and will pay the rest after leaving the show.” This revelation had left other contestants shocked.

