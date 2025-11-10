Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 winner Anumol: Here's how much she took home after 100 days in the house

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 finally ended after 100 days of drama, emotions, and entertainment. The grand finale hosted by superstar Mohanlal was a fun-filled night. By the end of the night, famous actor Anumol was declared the winner of this season. Anumol was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 (Instagram/ anumol_rs_karthu_)

Anumol, a well-known face in Malayalam television, remained one of the most discussed contestants throughout the show. Her calm nature, steady game, and strong fan support made her a favourite from the very beginning.

How much did Anumol earn from the show?

One of the biggest questions after her win is how much money Anumol takes home after staying inside the Bigg Boss house for 100 days. According to the Times of India, she was among the highest-paid contestants of Season 7.

• Daily remuneration: ₹50,000

• Total for 100 days: ₹50 lakh

In addition to this amount, Anumol also won some money during the “Bank Task” inside the house. Although the exact amount has not been officially revealed, it added to her overall earnings.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 cash prize

In the grand finale, Mohanlal gave Anumol the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 trophy and a cash prize of ₹42.5 lakh. She also got a new SUV, which is said to be worth about ₹20 lakh. It made her big win even more special.

When all these amounts are added together, Anumol’s total earnings from the show are estimated to be around ₹1.12 crore (before taxes). This makes her one of the highest-earning winners in the Malayalam version of Bigg Boss.

Where the other finalists stood

The grand finale also celebrated the journeys of the other finalists. Aneesh finished as the runner-up, followed by Shanavas in third place, Nevin in fourth, and Akbar in fifth.

Season 7, titled “7nte Pani” has been the most talked-about season of the year. Views had emotional highs, shocking twists, tough tasks, and memories throughout the journey. The season ended on a high note with Anumol’s win, and now fans are waiting for the next season to arrive.

