Divyanka Tripathi calls her first TV show traumatic: ‘I did not know that I was going through depression’

Actor Divyanka Tripathi has been in the industry for over two decades. She recently confessed that she was struggling with depression in the initial stage of her career, calling her first show “traumatic show of her life”. Also read: Divyanka Tripathi says she was once told ‘you have to be with this director’ for a role, reveals threats to ruin career Divyanka rose to fame after playing Vidya Pratap Singh in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann (2006).

What did she say

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Divyanka looked back at her journey in the industry. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor said, "Mera first show was the traumatic show of my life. Tab yeh depression ka concept nahi pata tha (My first show was the traumatic show of my life. At that time, I didn't know the concept of depression)."

The actor shared that people are nowadays more aware of the situation because of exposure on social media.

Divyanka added, "Kehte hain na ignorance is bliss. Shayad kyunki mujhe pata nahi tha ki main depression se guzar rahi hun, isiliye maine usko itna seriously nahi liya aur main nikal gayi. But woh mera ek phase tha jab meri aur doston ke saath mein baatein hoti thi ek kamre mein aur jaise hi woh ek do logon ke naam nikalte the, rona shuru ho jaati thi. (They say that ignorance is bliss. Maybe because I did not know that I was going through depression, that is why I did not take it seriously, and I came out of it. But that was a phase of mine when I and my friends used to talk in a room, and as soon as she would mention the names of one or two people, I would start crying)”.

She said that venting out helps, and hence, one should have a good therapist or friend who can listen patiently.

Divyanka’s tryst with showbiz

In 2004, she participated in India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and ended up being in the top 8 from Bhopal zone.

Divyanka rose to fame after she played Vidya Pratap Singh in her debut TV show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann (2006). She also played Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla in the widely popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (2013). In 2017, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as the winner. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was the runner-up.

The actor was last seen in The Magic Of Shiri. Set in 1996 in Delhi, the show follows a woman who faces financial struggles and decides to reinvent herself as a stage magician. It puts the spotlight on the challenges that she faces in this new journey. It also features Jaaved Jafferi, Namit Das, Parmeet Sethi, Pitabhash Tripathi, Neelu Kohli, and Darshan Zareewala. It was released on JioCinema Premium.