Divyanka Tripathi's The Magic of Shiri release delayed amid reports of objections from Jain community

The release date for the new drama series The Magic of Shiri has been moved amid reports of the Jain community raising objections against it. Starring Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jafferi in lead roles, the show was initially set for a digital premiere on JioCinema on July 13. The new release date is yet to be announced. Divyanka Tripathi in a still from The Magic of Shiri.

The Magic of Shiri postponed

Announcing the delay in the release, Divyanka shared a poster on Instagram with the text, “Mehermaan Kadardan sahiban, taiyar ho jaiye hone ko hairaan. Batani hai aap sabko ek dil ki baat, Shiri milne aegi ab ek naye din aur ek nayi tareekh ke saath. Bus kuch aur doni ka karna hoga aap sabklo intezar. Hum hain aapke sabra ke liye shukra guzaar (Get ready to be surprised one and all! Shiri will now meet you on a new date and time. You will have to wait a few days, and we are grateful for your patience).”

Along with the poster, she wrote in her caption, “Show date postponed. Stay tuned for further updates! We’ll be back soon with Shiri…"

Divyanka reacts to the delay

Responding to the development, Divyanka also told Zoom TV, "A lot of hard work has gone into the project from the entire team. Of course, no intention was to hurt any sentiments. I hope we find a solution."

An ETimes report recently claimed that the show was delayed because certain sections of the Jain community raised objections against a few scenes from the trailer of The Magic of Shiri.

About The Magic of Shiri

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the show also features Namit Das, Parmeet Sethi, Darshan Zareewala and Neelu Kohli. It is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Tanveer Bookwala. The Magic of Shiri traces the story of Shiri Shah (Divyanka), who sacrifices a lot to marry her Jain husband but decides to pursue her dreams later.

When the show's trailer released earlier this month, Divyanka said in a press statement that playing Shiri was a rewarding experience for her. "It has reminded me of the indomitable spirit we all possess, the courage to follow our dreams, and the transformative power of embracing our true selves. Through 'The Magic of Shiri,' we aim to inspire and uplift viewers, showcasing that even in the midst of chaos, there is always room for magic and wonder. It's a heartfelt narrative that celebrates the human spirit and the incredible strength that lies within each of us only if we believe in it.”

