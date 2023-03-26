Divyanka Tripathi dances her heart out at sister-in-law's wedding, shares happy pics with family

TV actor Divyanka Tripathi has shared several pictures from her sister-in-law Riya Dahiya's wedding ceremony. She decked up in an embroidered white lehenga for the wedding and had a blast along with her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya. The pictures show her dancing, blessing the bride and groom, enjoying her time with husband Vivek and simply posing for pictures in her ensemble and gold jewellery. Also read: Twitter schools Divyanka Tripathi's ‘exciting’ reaction to earthquake: 'This is plain insensitive' Divyanka Tripathi has shared many pics from husband Vivek Dahiya's sister's wedding.

Sharing a few pictures from the wedding day, Divyanka wrote on Instagram. "Baratiyo ka swagat…with love (welcoming the guests with love)," along with a heart emoticon. The first picture shows her welcoming the groom and sharing a laugh with him. It is followed by a picture of her dancing her heart out while all others clap for her. Another picture shows Divyanka holding the nuptial knot while standing behind the bride and groom. It is followed by a picture of Divyanka with Vivek, who is seen in a white sherwani, and one of her with him, his parents and the newlyweds.

Divyanka shared some solo pics as well.

On Sunday, Divyanka posted more solo pictures of her in her white lehenga and a matching clutch as she posed around the wedding venue. She captioned the pictures, “Hey you! Have a good Sunday and a week of contentment.”

Vivek also posted several family pictures from the mehendi ceremony, sangeet and the wedding. Sharing a picture with his sister from the mehendi function, he wrote, “My personal PR, my defence attorney, my partner in crime, my mirror, my witness to the best and worst of me @riyadahiya_ has found her charming prince @raulzer0 and we are smiling with them. Please shower your love blessings on Riya & Rahul as they embark on a beautiful journey holding hands.”

Divyanka shot to fame with the hit TV show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in 2006. She and Vivek won Nach Baliye in 2017 and she was also the first-runner up on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was also seen in 2019 web show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

Vivek was seen in 2020 web series State Of Siege: 26/11 and Pavitra Rishta 2. He was also seen in a film State of Siege: Temple Attack in 2021.

