Divyanka Tripathi: Women can surprise people; they are multi-taskers and strong

Having played strong women characters on screen in her popular TV shows including Yeh Hai Mohobbatein, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has made an observation. The actor feels that people often judge women person on their looks and not personality.

She explains, “If one looks soft, then the assumption is that she must be soft. But what I have seen is that women can surprise people. They are multi-taskers and really strong as they handle and juggle so much around them. Yes, women can be intimidating for men, especially Indian ones. They can’t take it if one shows power or her strength. They fear it.”

Divyanka goes on to state that if men are competing with each other, they are fine. But if a woman competes with them, they forget their competition and join hands against her. “Perhaps 2-3 men out of 10 are evolved, who respect women power and believe in equality. But I also feel that women shouldn’t get aggravated by it. It is psychology and let’s not be affected by it. We should focus on what we have and what we want to do,” says the actor, who was last seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

While she has proved herself onscreen with many hit TV shows, she now wants to expand her horizons and is “becoming stricter” with herself. “I am not succumbing to tempting offers I get. Of course, it gets tough to say no when you are showered with scripts and good money. But I am not satisfied with just that and feel there is more to me that needs to be explored. I need to invest in good projects. Most of the scripts that I have got are about a damsel in distress, or a housewife or a regular girl unable to raise her voice against injustice and someone comes along to help her. Why does she need someone else? She can not offend yet get what she wants. Often women are shown revolting and fighting against the world. Why? You can go with the flow and achieve what you want,” she says sharing her thought.