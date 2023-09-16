Drew Barrymore deletes apology video after severe backlash for ‘doubling down’ and crossing WGA picket line

Drew Barrymore deleted her apology video following her crossing of the WGA picket line. FILE PHOTO: Drew Barrymore Faces Fury, Deletes Apology Video, Stands by Show Amid WGA Strike Backlash New York, U.S., April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

The 48-year-old actress has chosen to continue her show, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ even in the midst of strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. Drew announced that her show would be coming back to our TV screens, but fans have been criticizing her online.

Earlier today, she uploaded her apology video and provided a rationale for her actions.

Drew explained why she chose to bring back her talk show, even though the writers and actors were on strike.

In the video, she said: “I know there is nothing I can do to make this OK for those that this is not OK with." She cried as she apologized to the strikers, but many think the damage was already done.

The movie star posted her video message on Instagram before deleting it from her feed only hours later.

Drew revealed her intention to broadcast her show without the assistance of writers(Instagram/drewbarrymore)

There is no word from the daytime TV host as to why she deleted the video. Social backlash Since she was slammed online for the apology video, fans on X, are now calling her out for deleting it.

One said, “I expected more from her. if she couldn’t handle the backlash of the apology, then what makes her think deleting it will make it any better?”

Another joked, “… Not the post and delete, oops! Miss Drew is having a PR nightmare.”

“She was trying to get an okay from people and got nothing,” a user added.

Someone else said, “She needs to apologize for being yet another celebrity to make a staged fake apology while wearing pajamas with no makeup. Like, girl, we know you are in character and costume.”

The last season of Drew’s self-titled talk show ended just before the strike began.

For several months, writers and actors have been fighting for better pay and benefits.

As a result, several shows like Saturday Night Live, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon went dark.

The Drew Barrymore Show, like the other named productions, is contracted under the WGA - making it a part of the strike.

This made fans think that it would also stay off the air, but the former child star has chosen to bring the show back.

In a statement, she stated, "I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, which may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me. After the announcement, the WGA condemned Drew’s decision and claimed it was in violation of the organization’s strike rules.”

"The Drew Barrymore TV show is a WGA-covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has and will continue to picket struck shows that are in production during the strike,” the organization replied.

