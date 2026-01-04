Ektaa Kapoor's ‘AI tribute’ to 6 Mahanaagins in Naagin 7 irks internet: ‘This is so cringe’. Watch

Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 7 received much love from the audience when it premiered on December 27. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the episode that would show Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s transformation into a Naagin. However, the recent episode has disappointed audiences due to the AI-generated tribute given to the previous Naagins. Ektaa Kapoor's AI tribute to 6 Mahanaagins.

Ektaa Kapoor's ‘AI tribute’ to 6 Mahanaagins disappoints fans

The latest episode of Naagin 7 featured a tribute by Ektaa Kapoor to six iconic Mahanaagins, including Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma and Tejasswi Prakash, as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s character transformed into a Naagin for the first time. The sequence showed the former leads appearing in their Naagin avatars. However, the visuals did not go down well with viewers, with many feeling that the makers relied too heavily on AI-generated edits and stating that the original leads should have been brought together on the show instead.

One Reddit user shared a clip from the episode, writing, “Ekta Kapoor’s AI tribute to 6 Mahanaagins.” Reddit users were quick to criticise it. One comment read, “I would’ve preferred the mediocre CGI instead of this AI slop.” Another wrote, “Gross, to say the least. The audience must speak up — this AI bull c**p is off-putting; it just feels like one of those YouTube AI channels.” Another comment read, “This is so cringe. Ewwww.” One user wrote, “Reminds me of the YRF spyverse,” while another commented, “They are using AI in every second clip. Are they short on budget for VFX? If it’s not better than previous seasons, then just stick to green-screen editing — there’s no need for this pathetic AI-fication.”

About the Naagin franchise

Naagin is one of Indian television’s most successful and loved fantasy drama franchises. It began in 2015 with Mouni Roy as the Naagin and soon became a phenomenon, blending mythology, the supernatural and romance. The show revolves around shape-shifting serpents seeking justice, love and revenge. Over the years, the franchise has introduced multiple seasons with different storylines and has been carried forward by various leads, including Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna and Tejasswi Prakash.

This year, the show stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the Mahanaagin, Ananta. Naagin 7 also stars Eisha Singh, Namik Paul, Alice Kaushik and others in key roles. This season revolves around a battle between a dragon and a Naagin. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.