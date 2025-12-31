Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 7 fever turns Mumbai metro into ‘Naaglok ki train’; Internet calls it ‘height of advertisement’

The new season of Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin premiered on December 27 and impressed audiences, with many praising the show’s casting and VFX. Now, the series is grabbing attention for yet another reason — its larger-than-life promotions. A recent video circulating on social media shows a Mumbai Metro train transformed into a moving advertisement for Naagin 7, leaving the internet thoroughly amused. Mumbai Metro promotes Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 7.

Mumbai Metro turns moving billboard for Naagin 7

The video features a Ghatkopar–Versova Metro train wrapped in a bold, reptile-scale design in shades of green, with the Naagin logo dominating the exterior. From the doors to the coach panels and even the front of the train, the visuals create the illusion of a massive snake slithering through the city. As commuters lined up to board the train, they found themselves surrounded by Naagin 7 visuals, turning an ordinary commute into an immersive promotional experience.

Social media users were amused by the scale of the show’s promotion. One comment read, “Naaglok ki train.” A commuter shared their experience, writing, “Just yesterday I had a ride. I thought an anaconda had arrived, and then that ad played in the metro — another scary moment.” Another user commented, “Height of advertisement.” One wrote, “I swear I got scared when I saw it for the first time,” while another joked, “Ichchhadhari Metro is coming to take revenge.” A user also quipped, “Real Naagin in Mumbai.”

About Naagin 7

Over the years, Naagin has delivered memorable female leads, starting with Mouni Roy, followed by stars such as Surbhi Jyoti, Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna and Tejasswi Prakash. This season, the supernatural drama stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul as the leads, along with Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik and Karan Kundrra in key roles. This season will see an intense face-off with a dragon to save the world. The show premiered on December 27 and has received a largely positive response from the audience. It is available to watch on Colors TV and JioHotstar.