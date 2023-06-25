Home / Entertainment / Tv / Fans on edge over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby name revelation. Is Kravis or Elvis?

Fans on edge over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby name revelation. Is Kravis or Elvis?

ByPaurush Omar
Jun 25, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Kardashian-Barker supporters are buzzing with name predictions, after an extravagant gender reveal confirming they're expecting a baby boy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's pregnancy announcement sent shockwaves through the celebrity world, and now fans are eagerly speculating about the name of their upcoming bundle of joy. After an extravagant gender reveal confirming they're expecting a baby boy, the Kardashian-Barker supporters are buzzing with name predictions.

One popular suggestion among fans is "Kravis," a clever combination of Kourtney and Travis's names. The couple received this nickname from their adoring fans when they first became an item. Although initially seen as a joke, many fans have embraced the idea, with one user commenting, "Not gonna lie, that's a cute name."

However, some fans have different ideas, expecting Kourtney to choose a name that aligns with her recent goth-inspired vibe. One Twitter user boldly predicted, "Kourtney Kardashian is gonna name her baby something stupid as hell to go along with her weirdo new goth adjacent vibe. I predict Skull, or maybe Drumstick. It will be very, very bad." While this might be a far-fetched notion, it adds an element of intrigue to the anticipation surrounding the baby's name.

On the other hand, a different theory suggests that Kourtney and Travis may have already revealed the chosen name for a boy. One user pointed out that they had mentioned the name "Elvis" in the past as a possibility. Could the couple have already dropped a hint, or is it merely a coincidence?

As the Kardashian-Barker baby's arrival draws nearer, fans will continue to speculate and eagerly await the official announcement. Whether it's Kravis, Elvis, or something entirely unexpected, one thing is certain: Kourtney and Travis have a knack for surprises, and their baby's name is bound to be no exception. Stay tuned for more updates as the anticipation builds for the newest addition to the Kardashian clan.

