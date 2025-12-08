Bigg Boss 19 runner up Farrhana Bhatt calls Gaurav Khanna undeserving winner, herself the star: 'He never did anything'

Television actor Gaurav Khanna beat Farrhana Bhatt to win the reality show Bigg Boss 19. Viewers of the show have expressed mixed reactions. While some feel Farrhana deserved the win more, others are celebrating Gaurav’s victory. In an interview with Filmygyan, Farrhana has now called Gaurav an “undeserving winner”. Farrhana Bhatt says Gaurav Khanna didn't do much in Bigg Boss 19.

Farrhana Bhatt feels Gaurav Khanna is not a deserving winner

Farrhana spoke about her journey on Bigg Boss 19 and said, “I am truly satisfied. Though I don’t have the trophy in my hand, I am the star of this season, which I definitely believe. As people say, this season is Farrhana Bhatt’s season. I can’t believe people have given me so much love. I needed this love more than the trophy.”

When asked if she thinks Gaurav is a deserving winner, Farrhana said, “I don’t really think so because he never did anything in Bigg Boss. Not even one thing he has done makes him look like a winner. But since he has been on TV and this reality show airs on TV, he might have his TV audience who voted for him. So, respect to them and their choice.”

Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna's journey in Bigg Boss 19

While Farrhana Bhatt created chaos, ignited fights and delivered high drama, Gaurav remained mostly silent throughout his journey. Farrhana made sure to grab attention from every housemate since day one, whereas Gaurav only opened up and showcased his real game towards the end of the show. While Farrhana was frequently criticised for her foul language in the house, Gaurav was appreciated by Salman Khan for his calm and composed personality.

Gaurav eventually won the reality show, taking home the shining Bigg Boss 19 trophy and prize money of ₹50 lakh. His friends Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur and Mridul Tiwari rejoiced as he won the show and rushed to give him a warm hug. The show has concluded, but the chatter around the winner continues to keep social media buzzing.