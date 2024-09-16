F-bomb dropped: John Oliver awkwardly played off during Emmys win speech dedicated to family's dead dog

John Oliver won the Emmy for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series for “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday night, September 15. However, the exhilarating and victorious moment ultimately concluded with the comedian dropping the F-bomb in an awkward turn of events. John Oliver accepts the Outstanding Scripted Variety Series award for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.(Getty Images via AFP)

As the HBO host took the stage to deliver his acceptance speech, things didn’t go as planned. He was unprecedentedly cut off midway through the address as he paid tribute to his family’s dog, who had recently passed away.

After thanking numerous loved ones from his inner circle (and mistakenly calling his son Hudson his “husband”) and HBO executives, he moved on to heartfully speak of his late dog. “I also want to thank — this is going to be very silly — our dog,” he began. “We had the most fantastic dog. She was at our wedding, and she got us through the pandemic. She was with us through the two pregnancies.”

The orchestral music cue to get off stage eventually cut off him, but Oliver continued: “Perfect choice of music.”

“We had to say goodbye to her.” The instrumental piece continued playing louder, pushing the comedian to make his exit, which is when he let the curse fly: “F**k you. There you go,” inviting a loud round of laughter in the room.

“I feel like Sarah McLachlan right now,” he quipped. “She was an amazing dog. Ouch. This isn’t just for her — this is for all dogs. You’re all very good girls. You’re very good boys. You all deserve a treat.”

He playfully concluded: “Play me off now!”

Before the moving tidbits of his family’s life with their dog, Oliver gave a shout-out to his staff. “Some of them are here. Others are in Brooklyn. I don’t know that they’re watching this, but I know they’re in Brooklyn.”

He mischievously also thanked HBO “for not cancelling us over the last decade. That was never a guarantee. I appreciate it. Please carry on.”

HBO has been airing Last Week Tonight With John Oliver since 2014. According to the official Emmys website, it has won 30 awards out of 67 nominations. Oliver's show was one of only two nominated for the Outstanding Scripted Variety Series category this year.

Watch John Oliver's acceptance speech at the 76th Emmy Awards