From Colombia to Alabama, will 90 Day Fiancé's Kris and Jeymi's Marriage Survive the Long Distance?

Hold on to your seats, 90 Day Fiancé fans! The drama never stops with this show and we have some juicy updates on one of the couples from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - Jeymi Noguera and Kris Foster. Jeymi Noguera and Kris Foster.

As you all know, Kris moved all the way to Colombia to be with her soon-to-be wife, Jeymi. The catch? They had never met in person before! But hey, love knows no boundaries, right? Kris planned on marrying Jeymi within just nine days of meeting her. Talk about fast-tracked romance!

Jeymi Noguera's tweet on her plans to moving to US.

However, as soon as Kris arrived in Bogotá, Jeymi started to see a different side of her fiancé. Kris revealed to Jeymi that she needed a $100,000 surgery for chronic neck pain and was also dealing with a court case for a stolen rare motorcycle. The case required Kris to return to America immediately, throwing a wrench in her plans to marry Jeymi.

But the real bombshell came when Jeymi revealed her plans to move to America after marrying Kris. That's right, the tables have turned! Jeymi tweeted that she's not opposed to relocating to Alabama, where Kris resides. However, fans are worried about Kris' medical conditions and have urged Jeymi to leave the relationship. But Jeymi assured everyone that she understands the concern and appreciates the care.

Now, for the big question - did they actually get married? Yes, they did! A mid-season preview showed a clip of their wedding day, where they both looked stunning in white dresses and shared a kiss after saying their vows.

But it seems like trouble is brewing for the newlyweds. Kris had to return to the States and has seemingly alienated Jeymi. In a video call, Jeymi screamed at Kris and expressed how she hadn't seen her in a month. Kris walking away from the call has fans speculating that their marriage might be in trouble.

We don't know what the future holds for Kris and Jeymi, but one thing's for sure - we can't wait to find out! Will they stay together or call it quits? Only time will tell, and we'll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest drama from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.