Gaslit is based on podcast Slow Burn and will focus on Watergate Scandal.
Gaslit: Betty Gilpin to star alongside Julia Roberts and Sean Penn

Betty Gilpin, best known for featuring in American TV series Glow, will essay the role of Mo Dean, the wife of former White House counsel John Dean, to be played actor Dan Stevens.
PTI
MAY 14, 2021

Emmy-nominated actor Betty Gilpin will feature in Starz's anthology TV series Gaslit, which also stars Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

Based on award-winning podcast Slow Burn, the first season of the Robbie Pickering-created show will focus on the Watergate scandal that brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon in 1974.

The story will centre on Martha Mitchell (Julia). A big personality with an even bigger mouth, Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Richard Nixon’s loyal attorney general, John Mitchell (Sean).

Despite her party affiliation, she’s the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Richard Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the presidency and her personal life to unravel. 

Betty Gilpin, best known for featuring in TV series Glow, will essay the role of Mo Dean, the wife of former White House counsel John Dean, to be played actor Dan Stevens, reported Deadline. Dan had recently replaced embattled Hollywood star Armie Hammer on the project.

Also joining the cast are actors Shea Whigham and Darby Camp. Shea will play Gordon Liddy, a former FBI agent and chief operative of Richard Nixon’s Plumbers unit who spearheads the Watergate espionage operation as part of Richard Nixon’s 1972 reelection campaign.

Also read: WandaVision actor Kathryn Hahn joins ensemble cast of Knives Out sequel

Darby will essay the role of Marty Mitchell, Martha Mitchell’s daughter, who spent much of her young life living in her mother’s shadow.

Captain Fantastic director Matt Ross will helm the series, which will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Starz.

Julia will executive produce under her banner Red Om Films along with Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin, and co-executive producers Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill. Leon Neyfakh, who created the podcast, will consult on the project, which currently in production.

