Gauahar Khan radiates pregnancy glow in first baby bump photo, dad-to-be Zaid Darbar calls her 'beautiful'

Actor Gauahar Khan treated fans to her first baby bump photo on Instagram. The mom-to-be is expecting her first child with husband Zaid Darbar. On December 20, they announced the news of Gauahar's pregnancy on social media. Also read: Gauahar Khan on pregnancy: Want to cherish this time despite being in the limelight

On Monday, Gauahar posted a couple of her photos, clicked at an outdoor location in Goa during the golden hour. In them, she wore a flowy strapless dress, filled with colourful stripes. She cradled her baby bump in one of the sunkissed photos and looked away from camera while flashing her infectious smile.

Sharing the moments, the actor wrote in the caption of the post, “Ma sha Allah, Laa quwataa illa billah!” She also added several hashtags--grateful, sunshine, first bump pic, love and blessings among others. Reacting to it, Zaid called her, “Beautiful” in the comment section. He also added a red heart emoji to it.

Last month Gauahar and husband Zaid Darbar announced the pregnancy with an animated reel on social media. Along with it, they shared, “One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey.”

Gauahar and Zaid got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2020. Zaid is the son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar. Talking about the new phase in life, Gauahar recently told Hindustan Times, "Zaid and I are both excited. Want to cherish this time despite being in the limelight. I want to keep things low key as possible but being a public figure, I wanted to put it out as well as take the blessings of people who have been with me. This will be a completely new journey for both of us and even I can’t put my finger on exactly how I am feeling. We are both happy.”

Gauahar has worked in several films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan and political web series Tandav. She had also participated in Bigg Boss 7 and took home the winner's title. In the latest, she was seen in a pivotal role of the web show, Shiksha Mandal. She essayed the role of a cop. She was also seen in Sony LIV's Salt City which released in June 2022.

