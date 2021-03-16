Gauahar Khan's team reacts to police complaint against her, says actor has not tested positive for Covid-19
- Gauahar Khan's team shared a test report of Gauahar Khan testing negative for Covid-19, said she is following all guidelines of BMC.
Actor Gauahar Khan's team has issued clarifications that the actor has not tested positive for cornavirus, and is following all norms as per the guidelines of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC ). The clarification came out soon after she was booked by the BMC for allegedly going to a film shoot despite testing positive for Covid-19.
Urging everyone to stop speculating, Gauahar's team said in a statement, "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that BMC requires."
"Requesting media houses not to indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar's emotionally lowest low time as she just lost her father 10 days ago and she's going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC. So with folded hands, we want Gauahar's time to herself, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time," an Indian Express report quoted the team's statement.
Sharing a copy of the FIR, BMC had tweeted on Monday, "No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus. #NaToCorona."
Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal an Oscar after announcing nominees. See pic
Gauahar lost her father earlier this month and had been posting his pictures on social media and sharing fond memories. She got married to Zaid Darbar last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar's team insists she is following all BMC norms after actor gets booked
- Gauahar Khan's team shared a test report of Gauahar Khan testing negative for Covid-19, said she is following all guidelines of BMC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul says his equation with Jasmin improved 'because of her boyfriend' Aly Goni
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya has said that his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin improved partly because he is good friends with her boyfriend, Aly Goni.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Param Singh: More experiments should be done on TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chahatt Khanna: People think I have lot of money and I don’t need acting work, that is not true
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah's wife, appeared on Splitsvilla?
- Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. While she is known as a sports presenter, there was a time she was known for her stint on Splitsvilla 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kishwer Merchant, expecting first child, poses in a bathtub but is in a dilemma
- Kishwer Merchant, who is epecting her first child with Suyyash Rai, posed in a bathtub but seemed to be in a dilemma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After downplaying feud with Rubina, Jasmin says she's excited for Marjaneya
- After Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla grooved to Tera Suit, Jasmin Bhasin is preparing to dance to the couple's upcoming song Marjaneya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi teaches 'uncle' how to take a selfie, after he fumbles in front of her
- An 'uncle' approached Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant for a selfie but apparently didn't know how to take one. Watch what happened next.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani ready to appear in Bigg Boss 15 thanks to Sidharth Shukla
- Anita Hassanandani took notice of the many comments on her husband Rohit Reddy's recent post featuring Sidharth Shukla, and joked that she's ready to participate in the next season of Bigg Boss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya says she believes Zomato delivery person, can see innocence in his 'eyes'
- Kamya Panjabi has joined the likes of Parineeti Chopra and Rohit Roy in defending the Zomato delivery person who was accused by a Bengaluru-based woman of attacking her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin Verma to appear on Nach Baliye 10?
- Rupali Ganguly has reacted to claims that she and her husband Ashwin Verma will appear on dance reality show Nach Baliye 10.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki Tamboli grooves to Tera Suit, Jasmin Bhasin calls her 'hottie', watch
- After Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli grooves to the beats of her Bigg Boss 14 buddies Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's new song, Tera Suit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra share first poster of new music video Rang Lageya
- Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra share new poster for their upcoming music video, Rang Lageya. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat dances to Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin's Tera Suit, he says 'killing it'
- Sonali Phogat, who confessed to having feelings for Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14, shared a video of herself dancing to Tera Suit. She also called him and Jasmin Bhasin a 'beautiful couple'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyanka Tripathi says she got ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry
- Divyanka Tripathi said that she received 'indecent proposals' from some men in the entertainment industry but has always turned them down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox