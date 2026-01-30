Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola responds to divorce rumours: ‘I don’t discuss my personal matters on social media'

Actor Akanksha Chamola, wife of Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, has addressed recent reports suggesting trouble in their marriage and firmly dismissed rumours of a separation. Speculation began after Akanksha shared a cryptic note on Instagram, prompting fans to assume the couple might be headed for a divorce. Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola married in 2016.

Akanksha Chamola opens up about divorce rumours A few days ago, Akanksha Chamola sparked speculation after sharing a cryptic post on social media. Written in Hindi, the note roughly translated to, “When a relationship is built only on needs, it is the heart that is always sacrificed.”

Clarifying the situation in a recent interview, Akanksha said there is absolutely no trouble between her and Gaurav and criticised the reports for misrepresenting her post. “The post had nothing to do with Gaurav. I’m not someone who discusses personal matters on social media. It was meant to promote my upcoming series. It was open to interpretation, but it was blown out of proportion,” she told Bombay Times.

Following the post, Akanksha also faced online trolling, with some users linking the speculation to ongoing discussions about Gaurav’s wish to become a father and her decision not to opt for motherhood.

Responding to the backlash, she said, “I am the troll queen at the moment! I have always been open about this subject. Gaurav is more guarded because he wants to protect my image. We have an age difference, and he is mature enough to understand my point of view. I have clearly said that I don’t see myself choosing motherhood. It’s a personal choice, and I don’t feel the need to justify it to anyone.”