Gaurav Khanna reveals he hasn't received car he won on Bigg Boss 19 month after show ended, reminds makers in his vlog

Season 19 of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss ended with a grand finale on December 7, 2025, with actor Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy. He also won a ₹50 lakh cash prize and a car for winning the show. However, in a recent vlog with fellow housemate Pranit More on his YouTube channel, Gaurav revealed that he’s yet to receive the car he was promised, even after a month. Gaurav Khanna won Season 19 of the reality TV show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. (PTI)

A portion of Gaurav’s vlog featured him catching up with fellow housemate Pranit and talking about their journey on Bigg Boss. While having dinner, Gaurav remarked that he was eating with his hands, as he had done on the reality show, but Pranit had picked up a spoon. “Ameeron wali jagah ko leke aaya hai. (You brought me to a rich place),” explained Pranit before adding, “Main ameer ban chuka hoon (I am rich now),” when asked if this was a ‘Bigg Boss effect’.

Later, Gaurav got some food and dessert packed for Pranit, jokingly asking him not to steal food from the fridge and thanking him for helping him in the house. When Pranit asked him to give him his car too, Gaurav laughed and replied, “Wo mujhe hi nahi mili abhi tak (I haven’t gotten it yet).” Gaurav even liked a fan’s comment under the video that read, “Aisa kyun lag rha hai vlog ko as a reminder use kara gya. Bigg boss walon ko yadd dilane ke liye ki car abhi nhi mili hai jaldi di jaye (Why do I feel like this Vlog is a reminder to Bigg Boss to give him the car?)”

Gaurav Khanna liked a comment claiming his Vlog was a reminder to the makers of Bigg Boss to give him his car.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 ran on the theme of ‘Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ (this time, the housemates will rule) and added a parliament-style twist to the game. Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner, and Farrhana Bhatt finished as the runner-up. Pranit More also almost made it to the finale and was the second runner-up on the reality show.