Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna reacts to wife Akanksha Chamola getting trolled over a dancing video

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, recently found herself at the receiving end of online trolling after a video of her dancing at a party went viral. Now, Gaurav has stepped in to defend her, saying she was simply celebrating his success with the team. Gaurav Khanna's wife recently attended a success bash hosted by Gaurav’s publicist, where she was seen having a great time and dancing with a few members of the team.

Gaurav reacts

Gaurav reacted to his wife getting trolled for a dance video during an interview with Hungamastudio. She had attended a success bash hosted by Gaurav’s publicist, where she was seen having a great time and dancing with a few members of the team. However, a section of social media users soon began trolling her.

“First of all I would like to inform everyone that the girls Akanksha was dancing with were team members of my publicist, who worked hard when I was inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. It was their success party and we were there to be a part of their celebration. And as I don’t enjoy dancing much, my wife Akanksha felt she should join them and make the moment bigger as it was everyone’s victory," Gaurav said.

He added, “A lot of them don’t even know who she was dancing with. I just stood behind and let her enjoy it as it was my team’s win after all. They were the people who worked hard for me in my absence and they also deserve to enjoy themselves. As far as trolls are concerned, I don’t get affected by them as I understand they are fans of someone. They also function with some agenda that will bring this couple down. So that our favourite celebrity looks better.”

Gaurav brushed aside the online trolling, saying he isn’t bothered by what social media users have to say. He added that his wife is an extrovert, a trait he deeply admires and loves about her. After dating for a while, Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

About Gaurav's recent success

The reality TV show, Bigg Boss 19, ended with a bang on December 7 with Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy and taking home the cash prize. He beat his rival, Farrhana Bhatt, to claim the trophy. Season 19 of the show kicked off on August 24. During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, Gaurav was more of a silent observer. Apart from the reality show, Gaurav is known for featuring in shows such as CID, Anupamaa, and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam.