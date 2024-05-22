Gurmeet Choudhary drops shirtless picture, reveals he has not eaten a samosa in 14 years

Gurmeet Choudhary is fighting the urge to eat a samosa but fitness comes first! The actor, known for his work in TV series Ramayan and the film Khamoshiyan, dropped new shirtless pictures on his Instagram, and shared that he had to let go of one of his favourite snacks to stay committed to fitness. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan admitted to hospital due to heat stroke at IPL match in Ahmedabad) Gurmeet Choudhary dropped a shirtless picture on his Instagram account.

Gurmeet's new Instagram post

On Wednesday, Gurmeet shared a pair of shirtless pictures where he was seen flexing his ripped physique for the camera. In the caption, he wrote: “It’s been 14 years since I last ate a samosa, even though I love them! That’s the kind of dedication it takes to maintain my physique. (camera emoji) Filming almost every day, yet never forgetting my workouts and diet. (muscle emoji) Stay focused, stay committed!”

Reacting to his post, a fan commented, “Dedication Wow!” Another wrote, “Now that is a real hero!” “You deserve so much more,” said a second fan.

Gurmeet on fitness

Gurmeet often shares pictures and videos of his fitness journey on his social media posts. In an interview to HTCity in 2023, Gurmeet had said that the key to a fit body is a balance between diet and workout. “In my view, it is 80% diet and 20% workout that makes your body fit. Workout is definitely a motivation and keeps you toned, but khaana hi hai main factor. Jo aap khaate ho vo aap dikhte ho. In fact, your thought process also changes according to what you eat, itna asar hota hai khaane ka. (What you eat is what you show, it is very important for your thought process too)."

Gurmeet married actor Debina Bonnerjee on February 15, 2011. The two first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they played Ram and Sita. They were blessed with their first daughter, Lianna, in April, 2022 and welcomed Divisha in November the same year.