Gurmeet Choudhary: Eat what you want but majority should be healthy

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who is known for his dedication to fitness, shared an Instagram post recently, with a physical transformation picture of himself from 2023, comparing his physique from 2003. “Even after putting the transformation picture, I felt that ‘arey yaar, kaisa sa dikhta tha mai pehle!’ Healthy rehna chahiye life. I believe that you should eat what you want sometimes, but the majority percentage should be healthy.” Gurmeet Choudhary on his fitness

“Mujhe aisa lagta hai maine itne logon ko motivate kardia hai ki vo mujhse door bhaagne laggye hain. They are like ki, ‘Yaar yeh 9:30 baje sojaata hai, 4 baje uthta hai, itna gyaan deta rehta hai’,” he says, adding “A few days ago when I posted my schedule in the caption, the comments section was filled with hilarious things, toh mujhe vo sab padhke maza bhi aata hai, but I am sure mai unn logon ko motivate bhi karta hu.”

“Jab aapko log compare bhi karte hain ki yaar yeh toh doosra Akshay hai, it is the best thing to hear. I’ve been focusing on my fitness for so many years now. Agar mai do ghante extra uthta hu roz subah logon se, so in a year I get one month extra to work than everyone else,” expresses the 39-year-old, who keeps sharing his exercise videos on social media.

Highlighting the importance of physical fitness in his life, Choudhary tells us, “Fitness mere liye ek nasha hai, aur koi aadat nahi hai, this is my addiction. To reach where I am today, maine exercise ke saath saath diet ka bhi dhyaan rakha hai.”

As per the actor, the key to a fit body is a balance between diet and workout. “In my view, it is 80% diet and 20% workout that makes your body fit. Workout is definitely a motivation and keeps you toned, but khaana hi hai main factor. Jo aap khaate ho vo aap dikhte ho,” adding, “In fact, your thought process also changes according to what you eat, itna asar hota hai khaane ka.”“People think that mai sirf kisi film ke character ke liye zyada tayari karaha hu, but aisa nahi hai, fitness vaise bhi mere liye kaafi zaruri hai,” Choudhary ends.